Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Earnings results for New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year ($1.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Earnings for New Residential Investment are expected to grow by 29.10% in the coming year, from $1.34 to $1.73 per share. New Residential Investment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. New Residential Investment will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “101609524”.

Analyst Opinion on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for New Residential Investment stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for NRZ. The average twelve-month price target for New Residential Investment is $12.06 with a high price target of $13.00 and a low price target of $10.50.

New Residential Investment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. New Residential Investment has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.79%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. New Residential Investment has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of New Residential Investment is 68.49%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, New Residential Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.80% next year. This indicates that New Residential Investment will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

In the past three months, New Residential Investment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of New Residential Investment is held by insiders. 48.68% of the stock of New Residential Investment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ



The P/E ratio of New Residential Investment is 9.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of New Residential Investment is 9.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.72. New Residential Investment has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

