Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Earnings results for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust has generated ($1.39) earnings per share over the last year ($0.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.0. Earnings for New York Mortgage Trust are expected to grow by 8.70% in the coming year, from $0.46 to $0.50 per share. New York Mortgage Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. New York Mortgage Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “8885838”.

Analyst Opinion on New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for New York Mortgage Trust stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for NYMT. The average twelve-month price target for New York Mortgage Trust is $5.00 with a high price target of $6.00 and a low price target of $4.50.

on NYMT

New York Mortgage Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, New York Mortgage Trust has a forecasted upside of 13.9% from its current price of $4.39. New York Mortgage Trust has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.05%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. New York Mortgage Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. Based on EPS estimates, New York Mortgage Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 80.00% in the coming year. This indicates that New York Mortgage Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

In the past three months, New York Mortgage Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of New York Mortgage Trust is held by insiders. 53.88% of the stock of New York Mortgage Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT



Earnings for New York Mortgage Trust are expected to grow by 8.70% in the coming year, from $0.46 to $0.50 per share. The P/E ratio of New York Mortgage Trust is 6.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of New York Mortgage Trust is 6.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.72. New York Mortgage Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here