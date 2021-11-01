Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Earnings results for Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $142.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.10 million. Newpark Resources has generated ($0.61) earnings per share over the last year (($0.59) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Newpark Resources are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to $0.28 per share. Newpark Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Newpark Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13723847 #”.

Analyst Opinion on Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Newpark Resources stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for NRthe .

on NR

Newpark Resources.

Dividend Strength: Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Newpark Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

In the past three months, Newpark Resources insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $68,700.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.90% of the stock of Newpark Resources is held by insiders. 72.33% of the stock of Newpark Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR



Earnings for Newpark Resources are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to $0.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Newpark Resources is -5.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Newpark Resources is -5.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Newpark Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.63. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here