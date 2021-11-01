How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

Earnings results for NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. NexPoint Residential Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “8698173”.

Analyst Opinion on NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for NexPoint Residential Trust stock is Hold based on the current 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for NXRT. The average twelve-month price target for NexPoint Residential Trust is $65.00 with a high price target of $67.00 and a low price target of $64.00.

on NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.00, NexPoint Residential Trust has a forecasted downside of 8.2% from its current price of $70.82. NexPoint Residential Trust has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 1.93%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NexPoint Residential Trust has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of NexPoint Residential Trust is 55.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NexPoint Residential Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.12% next year. This indicates that NexPoint Residential Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

In the past three months, NexPoint Residential Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $348,096.00 in company stock. 12.20% of the stock of NexPoint Residential Trust is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 76.11% of the stock of NexPoint Residential Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT



Earnings for NexPoint Residential Trust are expected to grow by 10.74% in the coming year, from $2.42 to $2.68 per share. The P/E ratio of NexPoint Residential Trust is 116.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.74. The P/E ratio of NexPoint Residential Trust is 116.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.71. NexPoint Residential Trust has a P/B Ratio of 4.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

