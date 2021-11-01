Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Earnings results for NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business earned $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.61 million. NMI has generated $2.19 earnings per share over the last year ($2.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. Earnings for NMI are expected to grow by 21.40% in the coming year, from $2.71 to $3.29 per share. NMI has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. NMI will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for NMI stock is Buy based on the current 5 buy ratings for NMIH. The average twelve-month price target for NMI is $31.83 with a high price target of $35.00 and a low price target of $30.00.

NMI has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.83, NMI has a forecasted upside of 31.1% from its current price of $24.28. NMI has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI does not currently pay a dividend. NMI does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

In the past three months, NMI insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of NMI is held by insiders. 93.24% of the stock of NMI is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)



Earnings for NMI are expected to grow by 21.40% in the coming year, from $2.71 to $3.29 per share. The P/E ratio of NMI is 10.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of NMI is 10.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.72. NMI has a P/B Ratio of 1.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

