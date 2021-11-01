How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Noble (NYSE:NE)

Earnings results for Noble (NYSE:NE)

Noble last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business earned $219.34 million during the quarter. Noble has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Noble has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Noble (NYSE:NE)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

Dividend Strength: Noble (NYSE:NE)

Noble does not currently pay a dividend. Noble does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Noble (NYSE:NE)

In the past three months, Noble insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Noble is held by insiders. 56.36% of the stock of Noble is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Noble (NYSE:NE)



