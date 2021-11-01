Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Earnings results for Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. Ocwen Financial has generated ($4.59) earnings per share over the last year (($2.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ocwen Financial are expected to grow by 99.48% in the coming year, from $3.85 to $7.68 per share. Ocwen Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Ocwen Financial stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for OCN. The average twelve-month price target for Ocwen Financial is $43.00 with a high price target of $50.00 and a low price target of $36.00.

Ocwen Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.00, Ocwen Financial has a forecasted upside of 36.9% from its current price of $31.41. Ocwen Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial does not currently pay a dividend. Ocwen Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

In the past three months, Ocwen Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of Ocwen Financial is held by insiders. 53.00% of the stock of Ocwen Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN



Earnings for Ocwen Financial are expected to grow by 99.48% in the coming year, from $3.85 to $7.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Ocwen Financial is -14.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ocwen Financial is -14.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ocwen Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

