Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

Earnings results for OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm earned $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year (($0.52) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for OneConnect Financial Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.51) to ($0.33) per share. OneConnect Financial Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 18th, 2021. OneConnect Financial Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 18th at 8:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for OneConnect Financial Technology stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for OCFT. The average twelve-month price target for OneConnect Financial Technology is $16.50 with a high price target of $28.00 and a low price target of $7.50.

on OCFT

OneConnect Financial Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.50, OneConnect Financial Technology has a forecasted upside of 420.5% from its current price of $3.17. OneConnect Financial Technology has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology does not currently pay a dividend. OneConnect Financial Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

In the past three months, OneConnect Financial Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.30% of the stock of OneConnect Financial Technology is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT



Earnings for OneConnect Financial Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.51) to ($0.33) per share. The P/E ratio of OneConnect Financial Technology is -6.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of OneConnect Financial Technology is -6.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OneConnect Financial Technology has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here