Earnings and Growth Analysis : OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Earnings results for OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business earned $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. Its revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. OneSpan has generated $0.16 earnings per share over the last year (($0.48) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for OneSpan are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to ($0.25) per share. OneSpan has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. OneSpan will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for OneSpan stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings for OSPN. The average twelve-month price target for OneSpan is $34.67 with a high price target of $39.00 and a low price target of $30.00.

OneSpan has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.67, OneSpan has a forecasted upside of 69.8% from its current price of $20.42. OneSpan has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan does not currently pay a dividend. OneSpan does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

In the past three months, OneSpan insiders have sold 346.91% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $374,250.00 in company stock and sold $1,672,557.00 in company stock. 19.30% of the stock of OneSpan is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 78.90% of the stock of OneSpan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN



Earnings for OneSpan are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to ($0.25) per share. The P/E ratio of OneSpan is -42.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of OneSpan is -42.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OneSpan has a P/B Ratio of 3.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

