Will stock surge before Earnings results? Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Earnings results for Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Orchard Therapeutics has generated ($1.53) earnings per share over the last year (($1.14) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Orchard Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.17) to ($1.13) per share. Orchard Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Orchard Therapeutics stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for ORTX. The average twelve-month price target for Orchard Therapeutics is $13.75 with a high price target of $17.00 and a low price target of $12.00.

on ORTX

Orchard Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.75, Orchard Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 616.1% from its current price of $1.92. Orchard Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Orchard Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

In the past three months, Orchard Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Orchard Therapeutics is held by insiders. 63.74% of the stock of Orchard Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX



Earnings for Orchard Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.17) to ($1.13) per share. The P/E ratio of Orchard Therapeutics is -1.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Orchard Therapeutics is -1.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Orchard Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here