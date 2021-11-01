Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Earnings results for Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California last posted its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year (($0.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Pacific Biosciences of California are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.85) to ($1.00) per share. Pacific Biosciences of California has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Pacific Biosciences of California will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Pacific Biosciences of California stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for PACB. The average twelve-month price target for Pacific Biosciences of California is $50.00 with a high price target of $62.00 and a low price target of $41.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California does not currently pay a dividend. Pacific Biosciences of California does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

In the past three months, Pacific Biosciences of California insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $522,004.00 in company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of Pacific Biosciences of California is held by insiders. 85.86% of the stock of Pacific Biosciences of California is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)



Earnings for Pacific Biosciences of California are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.85) to ($1.00) per share. The P/E ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California is -61.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pacific Biosciences of California has a P/B Ratio of 14.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

