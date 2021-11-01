Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Earnings results for Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.78. The company earned $350 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. Park-Ohio has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year ($0.91 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6. Earnings for Park-Ohio are expected to grow by 128.23% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $2.83 per share. Park-Ohio has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Park-Ohio will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Park-Ohio stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for PKOH. The average twelve-month price target for Park-Ohio is $30.00 with a high price target of $31.00 and a low price target of $29.00.

Park-Ohio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.00, Park-Ohio has a forecasted upside of 28.6% from its current price of $23.32. Park-Ohio has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio pays a meaningful dividend of 2.14%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Park-Ohio has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Park-Ohio is 5,000.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Park-Ohio will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.67% next year. This indicates that Park-Ohio will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH)

In the past three months, Park-Ohio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 32.00% of the stock of Park-Ohio is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 51.83% of the stock of Park-Ohio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH



The P/E ratio of Park-Ohio is 25.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.58. The P/E ratio of Park-Ohio is 25.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.56. Park-Ohio has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

