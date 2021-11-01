Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Earnings results for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health last issued its earnings data on August 24th, 2021. The reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year ($1.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. Earnings for Phibro Animal Health are expected to grow by 2.31% in the coming year, from $1.30 to $1.33 per share. Phibro Animal Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Phibro Animal Health will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Phibro Animal Health stock is Sell based on the current 2 sell ratings for PAHC. The average twelve-month price target for Phibro Animal Health is $22.50 with a high price target of $23.00 and a low price target of $22.00.

Phibro Animal Health has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.50, Phibro Animal Health has a forecasted upside of 2.6% from its current price of $21.94. Phibro Animal Health has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health pays a meaningful dividend of 2.19%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Phibro Animal Health has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Phibro Animal Health is 38.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Phibro Animal Health will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.09% next year. This indicates that Phibro Animal Health will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

In the past three months, Phibro Animal Health insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $118,400.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 50.05% of the stock of Phibro Animal Health is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 52.74% of the stock of Phibro Animal Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC



Earnings for Phibro Animal Health are expected to grow by 2.31% in the coming year, from $1.30 to $1.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Phibro Animal Health is 16.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of Phibro Animal Health is 16.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.47. Phibro Animal Health has a P/B Ratio of 3.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

