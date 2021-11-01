Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Earnings results for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year (($0.84) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.78) to ($0.79) per share. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Pieris Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings for PIRS. The average twelve-month price target for Pieris Pharmaceuticals is $8.50 with a high price target of $9.00 and a low price target of $8.00.



Pieris Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.50, Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 85.6% from its current price of $4.58. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Pieris Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

In the past three months, Pieris Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $196,224.00 in company stock. Only 5.77% of the stock of Pieris Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 39.92% of the stock of Pieris Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS



Earnings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.78) to ($0.79) per share. The P/E ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals is -5.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals is -5.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 8.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

