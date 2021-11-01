Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Earnings results for Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.64. The company earned $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Plains GP has generated $7.79 earnings per share over the last year (($0.01) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Plains GP are expected to grow by 215.38% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $1.23 per share. Plains GP has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Plains GP will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Plains GP stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for PAGP. The average twelve-month price target for Plains GP is $12.83 with a high price target of $14.00 and a low price target of $11.00.

Plains GP has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.83, Plains GP has a forecasted upside of 17.7% from its current price of $10.90. Plains GP has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.51%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Plains GP does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Plains GP is 9.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Plains GP will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.54% next year. This indicates that Plains GP will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

In the past three months, Plains GP insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 11.40% of the stock of Plains GP is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 86.87% of the stock of Plains GP is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP



Earnings for Plains GP are expected to grow by 215.38% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $1.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Plains GP is -1,090.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Plains GP is -1,090.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Plains GP has a P/B Ratio of 0.18. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

