Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)

Earnings results for Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier last posted its earnings results on August 16th, 2021. The reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm earned $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Premier has generated $2.22 earnings per share over the last year ($2.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2. Earnings for Premier are expected to grow by 7.23% in the coming year, from $2.35 to $2.52 per share. Premier has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Premier will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)

According to the issued ratings of 12 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Premier stock is Hold based on the current 3 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for PINC. The average twelve-month price target for Premier is $39.55 with a high price target of $46.00 and a low price target of $31.00.

on PINC’s analyst rating history

Premier has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.55, Premier has a forecasted upside of 1.5% from its current price of $38.95. Premier has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier pays a meaningful dividend of 2.08%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Premier has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Premier is 36.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Premier will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.75% next year. This indicates that Premier will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)

In the past three months, Premier insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,659,042.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Premier is held by insiders. 66.30% of the stock of Premier is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC



Earnings for Premier are expected to grow by 7.23% in the coming year, from $2.35 to $2.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Premier is 15.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Premier is 15.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.73. Premier has a PEG Ratio of 3.18. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Premier has a P/B Ratio of 2.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here