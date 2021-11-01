How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

Earnings results for ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.42 million. ProPetro has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year (($1.01) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ProPetro are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.31) to $0.31 per share. ProPetro has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. ProPetro will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160844”.

Analyst Opinion on ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for ProPetro stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for PUMP. The average twelve-month price target for ProPetro is $11.13 with a high price target of $14.00 and a low price target of $8.00.

ProPetro has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.13, ProPetro has a forecasted upside of 16.0% from its current price of $9.59. ProPetro has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro does not currently pay a dividend. ProPetro does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

In the past three months, ProPetro insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $984,966.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of ProPetro is held by insiders. 76.04% of the stock of ProPetro is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP



Earnings for ProPetro are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.31) to $0.31 per share. The P/E ratio of ProPetro is -9.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ProPetro is -9.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ProPetro has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

