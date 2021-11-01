Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report PROS (NYSE:PRO)

Earnings results for PROS (NYSE:PRO)

PROS last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. The company earned $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.62 million. PROS has generated ($1.26) earnings per share over the last year (($1.77) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for PROS are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.49) to ($1.10) per share. PROS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. PROS will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:45 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13724008”.

Analyst Opinion on PROS (NYSE:PRO)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for PROS stock is Hold based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for PRO. The average twelve-month price target for PROS is $48.00 with a high price target of $61.00 and a low price target of $35.00.

on PRO

PROS has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.00, PROS has a forecasted upside of 60.0% from its current price of $30.00. PROS has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PROS (NYSE:PRO)

PROS does not currently pay a dividend. PROS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PROS (NYSE:PRO)

In the past three months, PROS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 10.50% of the stock of PROS is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings and Valuation of PROS (NYSE:PRO



Earnings for PROS are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.49) to ($1.10) per share. The P/E ratio of PROS is -16.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PROS is -16.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PROS has a P/B Ratio of 11.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here