How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Earnings results for Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business earned $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. Pulmonx has generated ($3.16) earnings per share over the last year (($2.32) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Pulmonx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.42) to ($1.27) per share. Pulmonx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Pulmonx will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Pulmonx stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for LUNG. The average twelve-month price target for Pulmonx is $57.00 with a high price target of $72.00 and a low price target of $50.00.

Pulmonx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.00, Pulmonx has a forecasted upside of 46.4% from its current price of $38.93. Pulmonx has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx does not currently pay a dividend. Pulmonx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

In the past three months, Pulmonx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,760,107.00 in company stock. 12.56% of the stock of Pulmonx is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 70.42% of the stock of Pulmonx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG



Earnings for Pulmonx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.42) to ($1.27) per share. The P/E ratio of Pulmonx is -16.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pulmonx is -16.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pulmonx has a P/B Ratio of 6.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

