Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Earnings results for R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

R. R. Donnelley & Sons last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year ($2.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.9. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. R. R. Donnelley & Sons will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

60.97% of gave R. R. Donnelley & Sons an outperform vote while business services companies recieve an average of 63.48% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

R. R. Donnelley & Sons does not currently pay a dividend. R. R. Donnelley & Sons does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

In the past three months, R. R. Donnelley & Sons insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $355,130.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.77% of the stock of R. R. Donnelley & Sons is held by insiders. 68.79% of the stock of R. R. Donnelley & Sons is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD



The P/E ratio of R. R. Donnelley & Sons is 2.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of R. R. Donnelley & Sons is 2.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 25.48.

