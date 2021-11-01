Earnings and Growth Analysis : Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Earnings results for Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Radian Group has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year ($2.90 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. Earnings for Radian Group are expected to grow by 10.21% in the coming year, from $2.84 to $3.13 per share. Radian Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Radian Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Radian Group stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for RDN. The average twelve-month price target for Radian Group is $27.75 with a high price target of $31.00 and a low price target of $25.00.

Radian Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.75, Radian Group has a forecasted upside of 16.3% from its current price of $23.87. Radian Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.35%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Radian Group has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Radian Group is 32.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Radian Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.89% next year. This indicates that Radian Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

In the past three months, Radian Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $412,718.00 in company stock. Only 1.36% of the stock of Radian Group is held by insiders. 97.24% of the stock of Radian Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN



The P/E ratio of Radian Group is 8.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of Radian Group is 8.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.53. Radian Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.56. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Radian Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

