Wall street estimates Earnings report Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Earnings results for Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business earned $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year ($0.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.0. Earnings for Ramaco Resources are expected to grow by 114.29% in the coming year, from $1.19 to $2.55 per share. Ramaco Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Ramaco Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Ramaco Resources stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for METC. The average twelve-month price target for Ramaco Resources is $11.67 with a high price target of $18.00 and a low price target of $6.00.

on METC

Ramaco Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.67, Ramaco Resources has a forecasted downside of 37.2% from its current price of $18.59. Ramaco Resources has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Ramaco Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

In the past three months, Ramaco Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 71.17% of the stock of Ramaco Resources is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 64.72% of the stock of Ramaco Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC



Earnings for Ramaco Resources are expected to grow by 114.29% in the coming year, from $1.19 to $2.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Ramaco Resources is 169.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of Ramaco Resources is 169.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.32. Ramaco Resources has a P/B Ratio of 4.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here