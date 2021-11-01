Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Earnings results for Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials last released its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $341 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials has generated ($0.18) earnings per share over the last year ($2.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.5. Earnings for Rayonier Advanced Materials are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $1.35 to ($0.70) per share. Rayonier Advanced Materials has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Rayonier Advanced Materials will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13724021”.

Analyst Opinion on Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Rayonier Advanced Materials stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for RYAM. The average twelve-month price target for Rayonier Advanced Materials is $10.00 with a high price target of $10.00 and a low price target of $10.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, Rayonier Advanced Materials has a forecasted upside of 39.3% from its current price of $7.18. Rayonier Advanced Materials has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials does not currently pay a dividend. Rayonier Advanced Materials does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

In the past three months, Rayonier Advanced Materials insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.82% of the stock of Rayonier Advanced Materials is held by insiders. 72.87% of the stock of Rayonier Advanced Materials is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)



The P/E ratio of Rayonier Advanced Materials is 3.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of Rayonier Advanced Materials is 3.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 15.37. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a PEG Ratio of 2.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a P/B Ratio of 0.65. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

