Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Earnings results for Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The company earned $428.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year ($1.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.3. Earnings for Red Rock Resorts are expected to decrease by -32.44% in the coming year, from $2.99 to $2.02 per share. Red Rock Resorts has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Red Rock Resorts will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160329”.

Analyst Opinion on Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Red Rock Resorts stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for RRR. The average twelve-month price target for Red Rock Resorts is $51.50 with a high price target of $62.00 and a low price target of $30.00.

Red Rock Resorts has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.50, Red Rock Resorts has a forecasted downside of 5.3% from its current price of $54.41. Red Rock Resorts has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts does not currently pay a dividend. Red Rock Resorts does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Red Rock Resorts will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.80% next year. This indicates that Red Rock Resorts will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

In the past three months, Red Rock Resorts insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 47.26% of the stock of Red Rock Resorts is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 54.74% of the stock of Red Rock Resorts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)



The P/E ratio of Red Rock Resorts is 47.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of Red Rock Resorts is 47.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 24.28. Red Rock Resorts has a P/B Ratio of 10.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

