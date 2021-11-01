Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Earnings results for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. REGENXBIO has generated ($2.98) earnings per share over the last year (($3.57) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for REGENXBIO are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.24) to ($3.61) per share. REGENXBIO has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. REGENXBIO will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for REGENXBIO stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for RGNX. The average twelve-month price target for REGENXBIO is $58.75 with a high price target of $100.00 and a low price target of $17.00.

REGENXBIO has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.75, REGENXBIO has a forecasted upside of 65.8% from its current price of $35.44. REGENXBIO has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO does not currently pay a dividend. REGENXBIO does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

In the past three months, REGENXBIO insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,235,699.00 in company stock. 12.40% of the stock of REGENXBIO is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 77.85% of the stock of REGENXBIO is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX



Earnings for REGENXBIO are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.24) to ($3.61) per share. The P/E ratio of REGENXBIO is -9.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. REGENXBIO has a P/B Ratio of 3.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

