Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Earnings results for Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $99.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. Regional Management has generated $4.12 earnings per share over the last year ($6.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. Earnings for Regional Management are expected to decrease by -31.51% in the coming year, from $7.49 to $5.13 per share. Regional Management has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Regional Management will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Regional Management stock is Hold based on the current 3 hold ratings for RM. The average twelve-month price target for Regional Management is $46.50 with a high price target of $50.00 and a low price target of $43.00.

Regional Management has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.50, Regional Management has a forecasted downside of 9.0% from its current price of $51.08. Regional Management has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management pays a meaningful dividend of 1.96%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Regional Management has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Regional Management is 24.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Regional Management will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.49% next year. This indicates that Regional Management will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

In the past three months, Regional Management insiders have sold 236.95% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $913,117.00 in company stock and sold $3,076,766.00 in company stock. Only 9.70% of the stock of Regional Management is held by insiders. 81.41% of the stock of Regional Management is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Regional Management (NYSE:RM



Earnings for Regional Management are expected to decrease by -31.51% in the coming year, from $7.49 to $5.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Regional Management is 7.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.58. The P/E ratio of Regional Management is 7.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.53. Regional Management has a P/B Ratio of 2.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

