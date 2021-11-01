Earnings and Growth Analysis : Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Earnings results for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business earned $0.27 million during the quarter. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.04) earnings per share over the last year (($1.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.14) to ($3.01) per share. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for RYTM. The average twelve-month price target for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is $42.83 with a high price target of $67.00 and a low price target of $14.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.83, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 272.1% from its current price of $11.51. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

In the past three months, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.49% of the stock of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 94.50% of the stock of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM



Earnings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.14) to ($3.01) per share. The P/E ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is -8.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

