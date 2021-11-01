Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Earnings results for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm earned $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.18) earnings per share over the last year (($0.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.05) to ($0.28) per share. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Rigel Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for RIGL. The average twelve-month price target for Rigel Pharmaceuticals is $11.00 with a high price target of $11.00 and a low price target of $11.00.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 227.4% from its current price of $3.36. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Rigel Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

In the past three months, Rigel Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.72% of the stock of Rigel Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 82.99% of the stock of Rigel Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL



Earnings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.05) to ($0.28) per share. The P/E ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals is -67.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 16.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

