Earnings and Growth Analysis : Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Earnings results for Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm earned $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. Rocky Brands has generated $3.14 earnings per share over the last year ($3.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Earnings for Rocky Brands are expected to grow by 10.54% in the coming year, from $5.88 to $6.50 per share. Rocky Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Rocky Brands will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13724503”.

Analyst Opinion on Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Rocky Brands stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for RCKY. The average twelve-month price target for Rocky Brands is $70.67 with a high price target of $79.00 and a low price target of $65.00.

Rocky Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.67, Rocky Brands has a forecasted upside of 29.5% from its current price of $54.55. Rocky Brands has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands pays a meaningful dividend of 1.14%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rocky Brands has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Rocky Brands is 19.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Rocky Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.54% next year. This indicates that Rocky Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY)

In the past three months, Rocky Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.60% of the stock of Rocky Brands is held by insiders. 70.82% of the stock of Rocky Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY



Earnings for Rocky Brands are expected to grow by 10.54% in the coming year, from $5.88 to $6.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Rocky Brands is 15.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of Rocky Brands is 15.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 24.28. Rocky Brands has a P/B Ratio of 2.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

