Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Earnings results for Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sabre has generated ($3.38) earnings per share over the last year (($3.68) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sabre are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.34) to ($0.52) per share. Sabre has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Sabre will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Sabre stock is Hold based on the current 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for SABR. The average twelve-month price target for Sabre is $14.67 with a high price target of $17.00 and a low price target of $13.00.

Sabre has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.67, Sabre has a forecasted upside of 41.3% from its current price of $10.38. Sabre has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre does not currently pay a dividend. Sabre does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

In the past three months, Sabre insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $274,766.00 in company stock. Only 1.03% of the stock of Sabre is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)



Earnings for Sabre are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.34) to ($0.52) per share. The P/E ratio of Sabre is -2.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sabre is -2.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sabre has a P/B Ratio of 9.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

