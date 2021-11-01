Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Earnings results for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sage Therapeutics has generated ($9.47) earnings per share over the last year ($12.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.2. Earnings for Sage Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($7.25) to ($6.22) per share. Sage Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Sage Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

According to the issued ratings of 19 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Sage Therapeutics stock is Hold based on the current 11 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for SAGE. The average twelve-month price target for Sage Therapeutics is $78.00 with a high price target of $100.00 and a low price target of $50.00.

Sage Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.42, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $78.00, Sage Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 93.3% from its current price of $40.36. Sage Therapeutics has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Sage Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

In the past three months, Sage Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,020,066.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.70% of the stock of Sage Therapeutics is held by insiders. 84.72% of the stock of Sage Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE



Earnings for Sage Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($7.25) to ($6.22) per share. The P/E ratio of Sage Therapeutics is 3.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Sage Therapeutics is 3.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.73. Sage Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

