Earnings report, Analyst report, Analyst Estimate, Insider deal, Emerging Markets, beat estimate, how to invest, Investment, portfolio, dividend, LOW, trading, yield, investing, stock market, investments, wall street, volatility, growth stocks, volume, Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Earnings results for Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime last released its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.29 million. Seanergy Maritime has generated ($0.53) earnings per share over the last year ($0.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.1. Earnings for Seanergy Maritime are expected to grow by 66.67% in the coming year, from $0.18 to $0.30 per share. Seanergy Maritime has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Seanergy Maritime will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 866-331-1332 with passcode “2249108”.

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Seanergy Maritime stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings for SHIP. The average twelve-month price target for Seanergy Maritime is $2.00 with a high price target of $2.50 and a low price target of $1.50.

Seanergy Maritime has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.00, Seanergy Maritime has a forecasted upside of 80.2% from its current price of $1.11. Seanergy Maritime has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Seanergy Maritime does not currently pay a dividend. Seanergy Maritime does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Seanergy Maritime insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.51% of the stock of Seanergy Maritime is held by institutions.

Earnings for Seanergy Maritime are expected to grow by 66.67% in the coming year, from $0.18 to $0.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Seanergy Maritime is 111.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.58. The P/E ratio of Seanergy Maritime is 111.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 17.07. Seanergy Maritime has a P/B Ratio of 0.77. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

