Earnings and Growth Analysis : Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Earnings results for Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.05 million. Select Energy Services has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year (($1.03) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Select Energy Services are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.56) to $0.01 per share. Select Energy Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Select Energy Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13724040#”.

Analyst Opinion on Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Select Energy Services stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for WTTR. The average twelve-month price target for Select Energy Services is $5.86 with a high price target of $8.00 and a low price target of $4.70.

on WTTR

Select Energy Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.86, Select Energy Services has a forecasted downside of 2.5% from its current price of $6.01. Select Energy Services has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services does not currently pay a dividend. Select Energy Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

In the past three months, Select Energy Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 10.60% of the stock of Select Energy Services is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 58.42% of the stock of Select Energy Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR



Earnings for Select Energy Services are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.56) to $0.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Select Energy Services is -5.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Select Energy Services is -5.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Select Energy Services has a P/B Ratio of 0.88. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

