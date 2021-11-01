Earnings report, Analyst report, Analyst Estimate, Insider deal, Emerging Markets, beat estimate, how to invest, Investment, portfolio, dividend, LOW, trading, yield, investing, stock market, investments, wall street, volatility, growth stocks, volume, Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Earnings results for Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Sequans Communications has generated ($1.28) earnings per share over the last year (($1.03) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sequans Communications are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.77) to ($0.42) per share. Sequans Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Sequans Communications will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723445”.

According to the issued ratings of 16 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Essex Property Trust stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for ESS. The average twelve-month price target for Essex Property Trust is $329.13 with a high price target of $390.00 and a low price target of $250.00.

on ESS Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Sequans Communications stock is Buy based on the current 4 buy ratings for SQNS. The average twelve-month price target for Sequans Communications is $11.00 with a high price target of $12.00 and a low price target of $9.00.

on SQNS

Sequans Communications has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Sequans Communications has a forecasted upside of 145.5% from its current price of $4.48. Sequans Communications has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Essex Property Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 2.51%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Essex Property Trust has been increasing its dividend for 27 years. The dividend payout ratio of Essex Property Trust is 65.21%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Essex Property Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 62.48% next year. This indicates that Essex Property Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend. Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications does not currently pay a dividend. Sequans Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Essex Property Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,352,315.00 in company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of Essex Property Trust is held by insiders. 92.48% of the stock of Essex Property Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company. Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

In the past three months, Sequans Communications insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.40% of the stock of Sequans Communications is held by insiders. 44.27% of the stock of Sequans Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Essex Property Trust are expected to grow by 8.16% in the coming year, from $12.37 to $13.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Essex Property Trust is 54.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.18. The P/E ratio of Essex Property Trust is 54.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Essex Property Trust has a PEG Ratio of 8.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Essex Property Trust has a P/B Ratio of 3.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities. Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS



Earnings for Sequans Communications are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.77) to ($0.42) per share. The P/E ratio of Sequans Communications is -4.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sequans Communications is -4.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here