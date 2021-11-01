Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Earnings results for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($4.21) diluted earnings per share). Seritage Growth Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Dividend Strength: Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties does not currently pay a dividend. Seritage Growth Properties does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

In the past three months, Seritage Growth Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 10.10% of the stock of Seritage Growth Properties is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 61.16% of the stock of Seritage Growth Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Seritage Growth Properties is -3.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Seritage Growth Properties is -3.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Seritage Growth Properties has a P/B Ratio of 0.68. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

