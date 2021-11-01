Earnings report, Analyst report, Analyst Estimate, Insider deal, Emerging Markets, beat estimate, how to invest, Investment, portfolio, dividend, LOW, trading, yield, investing, stock market, investments, wall street, volatility, growth stocks, volume, ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

Earnings results for ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.22) diluted earnings per share). ServiceSource International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. ServiceSource International will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Boston Properties stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for BXP. The average twelve-month price target for Boston Properties is $118.71 with a high price target of $142.00 and a low price target of $86.00.

Boston Properties pays a meaningful dividend of 3.35%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Boston Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Boston Properties is 62.32%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Boston Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.75% next year. This indicates that Boston Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend. ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International does not currently pay a dividend. ServiceSource International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Boston Properties insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,661,611.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Boston Properties is held by insiders. 88.78% of the stock of Boston Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company. ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

In the past three months, ServiceSource International insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $84,411.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.10% of the stock of ServiceSource International is held by insiders. 67.23% of the stock of ServiceSource International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Boston Properties are expected to grow by 7.99% in the coming year, from $6.63 to $7.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Boston Properties is 61.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.20. The P/E ratio of Boston Properties is 61.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Boston Properties has a PEG Ratio of 2.93. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Boston Properties has a P/B Ratio of 2.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities. ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV



The P/E ratio of ServiceSource International is -5.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ServiceSource International is -5.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ServiceSource International has a P/B Ratio of 1.67. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

