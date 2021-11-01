Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Earnings results for Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Singular Genomics Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Singular Genomics Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.71) to ($1.37) per share. Singular Genomics Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021. Singular Genomics Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 9th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Singular Genomics Systems stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for OMIC. The average twelve-month price target for Singular Genomics Systems is $30.33 with a high price target of $35.00 and a low price target of $26.00.

Singular Genomics Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.33, Singular Genomics Systems has a forecasted upside of 119.0% from its current price of $13.85. Singular Genomics Systems has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Singular Genomics Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

In the past three months, Singular Genomics Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 36.87% of the stock of Singular Genomics Systems is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)



Earnings for Singular Genomics Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.71) to ($1.37) per share.

