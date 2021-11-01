Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Earnings results for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending last announced its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has generated $2.21 earnings per share over the last year ($3.49 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.8. Earnings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending are expected to grow by 4.04% in the coming year, from $1.98 to $2.06 per share. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Sixth Street Specialty Lending will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “8554469”.

Analyst Opinion on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for TSLX. The average twelve-month price target for Sixth Street Specialty Lending is $23.25 with a high price target of $23.50 and a low price target of $23.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.88%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sixth Street Specialty Lending is 74.21%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Sixth Street Specialty Lending will have a dividend payout ratio of 79.61% in the coming year. This indicates that Sixth Street Specialty Lending may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

In the past three months, Sixth Street Specialty Lending insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.10% of the stock of Sixth Street Specialty Lending is held by insiders. 49.37% of the stock of Sixth Street Specialty Lending is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX



Earnings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending are expected to grow by 4.04% in the coming year, from $1.98 to $2.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Sixth Street Specialty Lending is 6.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of Sixth Street Specialty Lending is 6.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.53. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a PEG Ratio of 1.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a P/B Ratio of 1.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

