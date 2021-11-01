How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Earnings results for Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The company earned $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.65 million. Skyline Champion has generated $1.51 earnings per share over the last year ($2.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.2. Earnings for Skyline Champion are expected to grow by 6.35% in the coming year, from $2.52 to $2.68 per share. Skyline Champion has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Skyline Champion will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723719”.

Analyst Opinion on Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Skyline Champion stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for SKY. The average twelve-month price target for Skyline Champion is $72.67 with a high price target of $83.00 and a low price target of $64.00.

on SKY

Skyline Champion has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.67, Skyline Champion has a forecasted upside of 14.8% from its current price of $63.32. Skyline Champion has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion does not currently pay a dividend. Skyline Champion does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Skyline Champion will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.43% next year. This indicates that Skyline Champion will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

In the past three months, Skyline Champion insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,262,716.00 in company stock. Only 6.90% of the stock of Skyline Champion is held by insiders. 97.81% of the stock of Skyline Champion is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY



Earnings for Skyline Champion are expected to grow by 6.35% in the coming year, from $2.52 to $2.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Skyline Champion is 31.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Skyline Champion is 31.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 17.89. Skyline Champion has a P/B Ratio of 6.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

