Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Earnings results for SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. SkyWater Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for SkyWater Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.67) to ($0.36) per share. SkyWater Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. SkyWater Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for SkyWater Technology stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for SKYT. The average twelve-month price target for SkyWater Technology is $26.50 with a high price target of $32.00 and a low price target of $23.00.

on SKYT

SkyWater Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.50, SkyWater Technology has a forecasted downside of 22.6% from its current price of $34.24. SkyWater Technology has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology does not currently pay a dividend. SkyWater Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

In the past three months, SkyWater Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.27% of the stock of SkyWater Technology is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT



Earnings for SkyWater Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.67) to ($0.36) per share.

More latest stories: here