Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Earnings results for Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares last announced its earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares has generated $2.34 earnings per share over the last year ($3.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Earnings for Southern First Bancshares are expected to decrease by -12.05% in the coming year, from $4.98 to $4.38 per share. Southern First Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Southern First Bancshares stock is Hold based on the current 1 hold rating for SFST. The average twelve-month price target for Southern First Bancshares is $57.50 with a high price target of $57.50 and a low price target of $57.50.

on SFST

Southern First Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.50, Southern First Bancshares has a forecasted upside of 6.7% from its current price of $53.87. Southern First Bancshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares does not currently pay a dividend. Southern First Bancshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

In the past three months, Southern First Bancshares insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $100,500.00 in company stock. Only 7.42% of the stock of Southern First Bancshares is held by insiders. 78.97% of the stock of Southern First Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST



Earnings for Southern First Bancshares are expected to decrease by -12.05% in the coming year, from $4.98 to $4.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Southern First Bancshares is 13.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.58. The P/E ratio of Southern First Bancshares is 13.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.53. Southern First Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here