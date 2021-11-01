Earnings report, Analyst report, Analyst Estimate, Insider deal, Emerging Markets, beat estimate, how to invest, Investment, portfolio, dividend, LOW, trading, yield, investing, stock market, investments, wall street, volatility, growth stocks, volume, StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

Earnings results for StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek last posted its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business earned $189.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.62 million. StarTek has generated ($0.99) earnings per share over the last year (($0.31) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for StarTek are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.02) to $0.40 per share. StarTek has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. StarTek will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “3536546”.

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Archer-Daniels-Midland stock is Buy based on the current 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for ADM. The average twelve-month price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland is $65.45 with a high price target of $78.00 and a low price target of $55.00.

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for StarTek stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for SRT. The average twelve-month price target for StarTek is $9.33 with a high price target of $12.00 and a low price target of $8.00.

StarTek has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.33, StarTek has a forecasted upside of 69.7% from its current price of $5.50. StarTek has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland pays a meaningful dividend of 2.31%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Archer-Daniels-Midland has been increasing its dividend for 47 years. The dividend payout ratio of Archer-Daniels-Midland is 41.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Archer-Daniels-Midland will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.74% next year. This indicates that Archer-Daniels-Midland will be able to sustain or increase its dividend. StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek does not currently pay a dividend. StarTek does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on EPS estimates, StarTek will have a dividend payout ratio of 250.00% in the coming year. This indicates that StarTek may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, Archer-Daniels-Midland insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $999,677.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland is held by insiders. 77.08% of the stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company. StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

In the past three months, StarTek insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $29,372.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of StarTek is held by insiders. Only 16.56% of the stock of StarTek is held by institutions.

Earnings for Archer-Daniels-Midland are expected to decrease by -5.64% in the coming year, from $4.79 to $4.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Archer-Daniels-Midland is 16.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.20. The P/E ratio of Archer-Daniels-Midland is 16.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 41.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a PEG Ratio of 1.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a P/B Ratio of 1.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities. StarTek (NYSE:SRT



Earnings for StarTek are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.02) to $0.40 per share. The P/E ratio of StarTek is -17.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of StarTek is -17.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. StarTek has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

