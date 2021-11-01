How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Earnings results for Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $386.43 million during the quarter. Steel Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($5.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.2. Steel Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

like Steel Partners stock less than the stock of other Multi-Sector Conglomerates companies. 63.82% of gave Steel Partners an outperform vote while multi-sector conglomerates companies recieve an average of 66.67% outperform votes by .

Steel Partners.

Dividend Strength: Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Steel Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

In the past three months, Steel Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 57.00% of the stock of Steel Partners is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 32.78% of the stock of Steel Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP



The P/E ratio of Steel Partners is 5.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of Steel Partners is 5.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 15.34. Steel Partners has a P/B Ratio of 1.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here