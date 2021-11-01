Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

Earnings results for Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction last released its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company earned $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.30 million. Sterling Construction has generated $1.52 earnings per share over the last year ($1.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. Earnings for Sterling Construction are expected to grow by 10.61% in the coming year, from $1.98 to $2.19 per share. Sterling Construction has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Sterling Construction will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

like Sterling Construction stock less than the stock of other Construction companies. 56.00% of gave Sterling Construction an outperform vote while construction companies recieve an average of 64.10% outperform votes by .

Sterling Construction.

Dividend Strength: Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction does not currently pay a dividend. Sterling Construction does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

In the past three months, Sterling Construction insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $225,600.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of Sterling Construction is held by insiders. 82.31% of the stock of Sterling Construction is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL



Earnings for Sterling Construction are expected to grow by 10.61% in the coming year, from $1.98 to $2.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Sterling Construction is 13.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.58. The P/E ratio of Sterling Construction is 13.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 17.66. Sterling Construction has a P/B Ratio of 2.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here