Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Earnings results for Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.12 million. Sun Country Airlines has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Sun Country Airlines are expected to grow by 656.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $1.89 per share. Sun Country Airlines has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Sun Country Airlines will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Sun Country Airlines stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for SNCY. The average twelve-month price target for Sun Country Airlines is $43.12 with a high price target of $49.00 and a low price target of $34.74.

Sun Country Airlines has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. Sun Country Airlines has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines does not currently pay a dividend. Sun Country Airlines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

In the past three months, Sun Country Airlines insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $273,006,533.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY



Earnings for Sun Country Airlines are expected to grow by 656.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $1.89 per share.

