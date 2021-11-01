Earnings and Growth Analysis : Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Earnings results for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business earned $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year ($2.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Earnings for Super Micro Computer are expected to grow by 20.00% in the coming year, from $2.45 to $2.94 per share. Super Micro Computer has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Super Micro Computer will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Super Micro Computer stock is Buy based on the current 5 buy ratings for SMCI. The average twelve-month price target for Super Micro Computer is $48.75 with a high price target of $62.00 and a low price target of $44.00.

on SMCI

Super Micro Computer has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.75, Super Micro Computer has a forecasted upside of 37.8% from its current price of $35.39. Super Micro Computer has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer does not currently pay a dividend. Super Micro Computer does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

In the past three months, Super Micro Computer insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $177,150.00 in company stock. 16.70% of the stock of Super Micro Computer is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 72.32% of the stock of Super Micro Computer is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI



Earnings for Super Micro Computer are expected to grow by 20.00% in the coming year, from $2.45 to $2.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Super Micro Computer is 16.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of Super Micro Computer is 16.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 40.18. Super Micro Computer has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here