Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Earnings results for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. The firm earned $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners has generated ($1.49) earnings per share over the last year (($2.52) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Surgery Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.23) to $0.34 per share. Surgery Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Surgery Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723444”.

Analyst Opinion on Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Surgery Partners stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for SGRY. The average twelve-month price target for Surgery Partners is $49.00 with a high price target of $61.00 and a low price target of $35.00.

on SGRY

Surgery Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.00, Surgery Partners has a forecasted upside of 19.1% from its current price of $41.14. Surgery Partners has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Surgery Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

In the past three months, Surgery Partners insiders have bought 1,007.42% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $93,400.00 in company stock and sold $8,434.00 in company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Surgery Partners is held by insiders. 97.80% of the stock of Surgery Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY



Earnings for Surgery Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.23) to $0.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Surgery Partners is -16.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Surgery Partners is -16.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Surgery Partners has a P/B Ratio of 2.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here