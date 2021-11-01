Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Earnings results for Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The business earned $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 million. Tejon Ranch has generated ($0.03) earnings per share over the last year ($0.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.3. Tejon Ranch has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

64.38% of gave Tejon Ranch an outperform vote while finance companies recieve an average of 62.66% outperform votes.

Dividend Strength: Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch does not currently pay a dividend. Tejon Ranch does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

In the past three months, Tejon Ranch insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 21.68% of the stock of Tejon Ranch is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 63.84% of the stock of Tejon Ranch is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC



The P/E ratio of Tejon Ranch is 202.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of Tejon Ranch is 202.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.53. Tejon Ranch has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

