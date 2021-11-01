Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Earnings results for Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant last released its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business earned $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.35 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tennant has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year ($2.64 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.1. Earnings for Tennant are expected to grow by 12.70% in the coming year, from $4.41 to $4.97 per share. Tennant has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Tennant will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Tennant stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for TNC.

Dividend Strength: Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant pays a meaningful dividend of 1.16%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tennant has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Tennant is 31.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Tennant will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.51% next year. This indicates that Tennant will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

In the past three months, Tennant insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $381,480.00 in company stock. Only 5.40% of the stock of Tennant is held by insiders. 86.81% of the stock of Tennant is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Tennant are expected to grow by 12.70% in the coming year, from $4.41 to $4.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Tennant is 30.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.57. The P/E ratio of Tennant is 30.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.56. Tennant has a PEG Ratio of 1.69. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tennant has a P/B Ratio of 3.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

