Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

Earnings results for Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm earned $560 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.90 million. Terminix Global has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year ($4.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Earnings for Terminix Global are expected to grow by 15.17% in the coming year, from $1.45 to $1.67 per share. Terminix Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Terminix Global will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 402-977-9140 with passcode “21998418”.

Analyst Opinion on Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Terminix Global stock is Hold based on the current 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for TMX. The average twelve-month price target for Terminix Global is $47.50 with a high price target of $49.00 and a low price target of $44.00.

Terminix Global has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.50, Terminix Global has a forecasted upside of 17.3% from its current price of $40.48. Terminix Global has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global does not currently pay a dividend. Terminix Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

In the past three months, Terminix Global insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $249,210.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Terminix Global is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX



Earnings for Terminix Global are expected to grow by 15.17% in the coming year, from $1.45 to $1.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Terminix Global is 9.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Terminix Global is 9.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.84. Terminix Global has a PEG Ratio of 1.55. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Terminix Global has a P/B Ratio of 1.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

